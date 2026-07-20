Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Brewers On July 20

Peralta is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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