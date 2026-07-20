FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Brewers On July 20

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News