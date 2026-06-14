Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Braves On June 14

Peralta is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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