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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Face Braves On June 14

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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