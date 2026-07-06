Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 6

Peralta is 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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