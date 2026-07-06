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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 6

Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Peralta has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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