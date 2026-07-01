FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Blue Jays On July 1

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Peralta has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News