Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Blue Jays On July 1
Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Peralta has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.