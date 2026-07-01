Freddy Peralta And Mets Play Blue Jays On July 1

Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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