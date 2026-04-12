Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 12
Freddy Peralta will get the start for his New York Mets against the Athletics at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Peralta has -138 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Peralta is 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.