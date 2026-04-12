Freddy Peralta And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 12

Peralta is 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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