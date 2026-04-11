Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 11
Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Freeman is hitting for a .255 BA, .305 OBP and .491 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Jack Leiter (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.