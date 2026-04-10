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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 10

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .275 BA, .315 OBP and .529 SLG with a 7.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Rangers will look to Kumar Rocker (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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