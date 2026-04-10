Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 10

Freeman is hitting for a .275 BA, .315 OBP and .529 SLG with a 7.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Rangers will look to Kumar Rocker (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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