Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Nationals On April 5

Freeman is hitting for a .242 BA, .286 OBP and .515 SLG with a 5.7% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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