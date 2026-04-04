Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 4

Freeman is hitting for a .214 BA, .267 OBP and .464 SLG with a 3.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second this season.

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