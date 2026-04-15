Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 15

Freeman is hitting for a .257 BA, .307 OBP and .457 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored eight runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Clay Holmes (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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