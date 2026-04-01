Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On April 1

Freeman had a .295 BA, .367 OBP and .502 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .869, which ranked 11th in MLB, and he scored 81 runs. In 627 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 90 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.

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