Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 7

Freeman is hitting for a .262 BA, .311 OBP and .571 SLG with a 6.7% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (0-0) in his third start of the season.

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