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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 7

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Freeman has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .262 BA, .311 OBP and .571 SLG with a 6.7% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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