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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 6

Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Freeman has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .237 BA, .275 OBP and .474 SLG with a 5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays will look to Max Scherzer (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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