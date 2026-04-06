Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 6

Freeman is hitting for a .237 BA, .275 OBP and .474 SLG with a 5% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays will look to Max Scherzer (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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