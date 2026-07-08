Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Royals On July 8

Lindor is hitting for a .210 BA, .297 OBP and .355 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Steven Cruz (2-2) starts for the Royals, his second of the season.

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