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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Royals On July 8

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .210 BA, .297 OBP and .355 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Steven Cruz (2-2) starts for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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