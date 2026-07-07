Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 7

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .300 OBP and .366 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 20 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.