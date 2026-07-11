Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Red Sox On July 11

Lindor is hitting for a .212 BA, .294 OBP and .349 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 21 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

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