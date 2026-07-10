Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10

Lindor is hitting for a .211 BA, .296 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 21 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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