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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Pirates On Aug. 8

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 31 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Lindor has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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