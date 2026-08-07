Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 7

Lindor is hitting for a .230 BA, .311 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 30 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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