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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 7

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .230 BA, .311 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 30 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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