Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Phillies On June 27

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .333 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

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