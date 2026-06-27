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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Phillies On June 27

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .333 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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