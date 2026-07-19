Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Phillies On July 19

Lindor is hitting for a .205 BA, .285 OBP and .354 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 22 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel (0-2) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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