Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Phillies On July 19
Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lindor has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lindor is hitting for a .205 BA, .285 OBP and .354 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 22 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Alan Rangel (0-2) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.