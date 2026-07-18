Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Phillies On July 18

Lindor is hitting for a .210 BA, .291 OBP and .363 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 22 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

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