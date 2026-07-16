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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 16

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .373 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 22 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Red Sox) he went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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