Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 16

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .298 OBP and .373 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 22 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Red Sox) he went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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