Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Padres On Aug. 19

Lindor is hitting for a .239 BA, .331 OBP and .429 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 40 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Padres.

Michael King (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

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