Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Padres On Aug. 17

Lindor is hitting for a .245 BA, .334 OBP and .441 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 39 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.