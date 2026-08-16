Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 16

Lindor is hitting for a .244 BA, .332 OBP and .442 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 38 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (2-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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