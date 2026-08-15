Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 15

Lindor is hitting for a .240 BA, .328 OBP and .441 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 37 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Brad Lord (5-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.