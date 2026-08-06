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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .228 BA, .311 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 29 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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