Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6

Lindor is hitting for a .228 BA, .311 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 29 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.

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