Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 4

Lindor is hitting for a .238 BA, .324 OBP and .430 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 28 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Marlins.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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