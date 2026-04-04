Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Giants On April 4

Lindor is hitting for a .185 BA, .421 OBP and .333 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 26.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Landen Roupp (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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