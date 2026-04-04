FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Giants On April 4

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Lindor has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .185 BA, .421 OBP and .333 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 26.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Landen Roupp (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News