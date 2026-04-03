Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Giants On April 3

Lindor is hitting for a .130 BA, .394 OBP and .304 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored five runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Giants will look to Tyler Mahle (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.