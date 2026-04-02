Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Giants On April 2

Lindor is hitting for a .143 BA, .379 OBP and .333 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 24.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Robbie Ray (0-1) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.

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