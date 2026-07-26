Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Dodgers On July 26

Lindor is hitting for a .224 BA, .311 OBP and .383 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 24 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

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