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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Dodgers On July 26

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .224 BA, .311 OBP and .383 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 24 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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