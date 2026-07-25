Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25

Lindor is hitting for a .228 BA, .308 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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