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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Dodgers On July 25

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lindor has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .228 BA, .308 OBP and .389 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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