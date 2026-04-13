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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Dodgers On April 13

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .188 BA, .307 OBP and .266 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Justin Wrobleski (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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