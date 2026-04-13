Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Dodgers On April 13

Lindor is hitting for a .188 BA, .307 OBP and .266 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Justin Wrobleski (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

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