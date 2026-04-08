Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On April 8

Lindor is hitting for a .167 BA, .340 OBP and .286 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.