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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Diamondbacks On April 8

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .167 BA, .340 OBP and .286 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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