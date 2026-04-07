Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 7

Lindor is hitting for a .135 BA, .333 OBP and .243 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.