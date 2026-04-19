Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Cubs On April 19

Lindor is hitting for a .214 BA, .305 OBP and .321 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 12 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (1-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start this season.

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