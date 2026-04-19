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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Cubs On April 19

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lindor has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .214 BA, .305 OBP and .321 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 12 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (1-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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