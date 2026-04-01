Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On April 1

Lindor had a .267 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .811 and he scored 117 runs. In 732 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs. Lindor recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.