Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Brewers On July 21

Lindor is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .387 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 23 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.