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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Brewers On July 21

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lindor has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .387 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 23 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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