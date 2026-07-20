Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Brewers On July 20

Lindor is hitting for a .220 BA, .304 OBP and .390 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 23 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Phillies.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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