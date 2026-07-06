Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Braves On July 6

Lindor is hitting for a .225 BA, .310 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 20 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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