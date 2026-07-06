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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Braves On July 6

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .225 BA, .310 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 20 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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