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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 5

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Lindor has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .224 BA, .307 OBP and .384 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 17 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Martin Perez (6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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