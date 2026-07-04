Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 4

Lindor is hitting for a .215 BA, .296 OBP and .380 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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