Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 27

Lindor is hitting for a .223 BA, .308 OBP and .378 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 24 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Martin Perez (6-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.