Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Braves On Aug. 12

Lindor is hitting for a .243 BA, .330 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 36 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Mahle (3-9) takes the mound for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.83 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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