Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 11

Lindor is hitting for a .242 BA, .327 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 36 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (7-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.