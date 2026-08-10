Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 10

Lindor is hitting for a .234 BA, .322 OBP and .418 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 33 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

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