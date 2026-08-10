Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 10
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lindor has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lindor is hitting for a .234 BA, .322 OBP and .418 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 33 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.