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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .376 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 16 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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