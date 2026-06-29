Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Blue Jays On June 29

Lindor is hitting for a .219 BA, .305 OBP and .352 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Trey Yesavage (3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.