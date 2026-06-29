FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Blue Jays On June 29

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 29 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Lindor has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .219 BA, .305 OBP and .352 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Trey Yesavage (3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News